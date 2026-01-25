Hofer allowed four goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Hofer took his third loss in five outings, a span in which he's allowed 12 goals on 135 shots. The 25-year-old netminder has been better than Jordan Binnington this season, but Hofer has struggled to string wins together, leaving this crease in a timeshare. Hofer dropped to 11-10-3 with a 2.78 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. The Blues' next game is at home versus the Stars on Tuesday.