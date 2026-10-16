Hofer stopped 33 of 38 shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Wild.

This was Hofer's worst start of the year, and it came against arguably the toughest offense he's faced yet. The 26-year-old gave up two goals in the first period and three more in the second, a deficit that was too much for the Blues to come back from. Hofer is now 2-2-1 with a 2.43 GAA and a .906 save percentage over five starts this season. He's still the Blues' top option between the pipes, but expect some mixed results as he backstops a middle-of-the-road team. The Blues wrap up this road trip in Nashville on Saturday, which should be a more favorable matchup.