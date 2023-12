Hofer kicked out 18 of 21 shots in a 4-1 loss to Arizona on Saturday.

Hofer surrendered three goals on nine shots in the first period. He stabilized after that, but the Blues were unable to claw back into the game. Arizona's final goal was scored on an empty net. Hofer dropped to 5-4-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .901 save percentage in nine contests this year. He's lost his last two outings while allowing seven goals over that stretch.