Hofer turned aside 23 of 25 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Jets, with Winnipeg's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The game was tied 1-1 heading into the third period, but the Jets out-shot the Blues 10-4 in the final frame and Hofer couldn't keep Alex Iafallo from banging home a rebound at the 7:05 mark after the Blues had blown multiple chances to clear the zone. It was Hofer's first regulation loss since Feb. 6, and in between the 24-year-old netminder had gone 6-0-2 with a 2.20 GAA and .902 save percentage.