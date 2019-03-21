Blues' Joel Hofer: Secures entry-level deal

Hofer agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with St. Louis on Thursday.

Hofer went 15-29-1 in 48 WHL appearances split between Swift Current and Portland this season. The 18-year-old figures to spend another year or two in juniors continuing to develop his game. The Winnipeg native was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft and will probably need some time in the minors as well before getting a shot in the NHL.