Hofer will defend the road net Monday against Boston, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Hofer has gone 0-3-0 over his past four outings, surrendering 12 goals on 112 shots over that span. Through 23 games played this campaign, he has a 10-11-0 record with a 2.88 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Boston is tied for ninth in the league with 3.32 goals per contest this season.