Hofer is expected to start in Friday's home game versus Nashville, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Hofer will attempt to earn his third straight win after saving 42 of 43 shots (.977 save percentage) over his last two outings. He's 5-2-0 with a 2.54 GAA and a .919 save percentage in seven contests this season. The Predators rank 19th offensively this campaign with 3.11 goals per game.