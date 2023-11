Hofer will guard the road crease against San Jose on Thursday, per Max Miller of The Hockey News.

Hofer has a 3-1-0 record, 2.50 GAA and .918 save percentage in four contests this season. Jordan Binnington has been a great No. 1 option for the Blues this campaign, so Hofer's opportunities have been rare despite his strong play when given the opportunity. At least the backup goaltender has been given a choice assignment in the Sharks, which are averaging just 1.31 goals per game this year.