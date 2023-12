Hofer is expected to start at home in Wednesday's game against Dallas, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer saved 37 of 38 shots en route to a 4-1 win against Florida in his last start Thursday. He's 6-5-0 with a 2.92 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 12 appearances in 2023-24. The Stars rank sixth offensively this year with 3.50 goals per game, so this will be a difficult contest for Hofer.