Hofer is slated to start on the road against Florida on Thursday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer drew into Tuesday's contest against Tampa Bay halfway through the second period and stopped nine of 10 shots en route to a 6-1 defeat, but because the Blues were already down 5-0 when he entered the contest, he wasn't charged with the loss. The 23-year-old goaltender is 5-5-0 with a 3.14 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 11 appearances this campaign. The Panthers rank 22nd offensively this year with 2.94 goals per game.