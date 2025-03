Hofer made 26 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

Ilya Mikheyev's shorthanded tally inside the final minute of the second period spoiled Hofer's shutout bid, but the St. Louis netminder stood tall and won his third straight start. The 24-year-old hasn't taken a regulation loss since Feb. 6, going 4-0-2 over his last eight appearances with a .912 save percentage.