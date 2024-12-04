Hofer allowed one goal on 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Hofer picked up his second win in a row to bounce back from a three-game losing streak. The 24-year-old has run a little streaky in the backup role for the Blues this year -- he won his first three starts of the season. He's now 5-3-0 with a 2.93 GAA and a .904 save percentage over eight appearances. Hofer has played once every three or four games for the most part, so it's unclear when he might start again since the Blues don't have a back-to-back on their road trip through western Canada. Their next stop is Thursday in Calgary.