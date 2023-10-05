Hofer is expected to begin the season as Jordan Binnington's backup goaltender, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

This news was expected after Hofer signed a one-way contract extension in January. The 23-year-old showed some upside through six appearances during the 2022-23 campaign, as he posted a 3-1-1 record with a .905 save percentage, a 3.22 GAA and a shutout. Making the leap to the NHL level full time won't be easy, and he'll need to continue to prove himself to hold off Malcolm Subban, who the Blues signed to a one-year deal this summer. There's a wide range of outcomes for Hofer this year, including becoming the 1B behind Binnington, so he's worthy of a late-round flier in fantasy drafts.