Hofer is slated to start on the road against Vancouver on Wednesday, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Hofer has a 7-8-0 record, 2.88 GAA and .910 save percentage in 16 appearances in 2023-24. He's dropped his last three starts while allowing 10 goals on 100 shots. The Canucks, who lead the league offensively this year with 3.79 goals per game, will be a difficult opponent.