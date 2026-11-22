Hofer will patrol the home crease against Edmonton on Sunday, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Hofer will get the second half of St. Louis' back-to-back after Jordan Binnington played in Saturday's 9-6 win over New Jersey. The 26-year-old Hofer is coming off a 31-save performance in Thursday's 5-2 win over Pittsburgh. He has a 9-6-1 record, a 2.26 GAA, a .923 save percentage and two shutouts in 16 appearances this season. Edmonton (17-5-3) ranks third in the league with 3.84 goals per game this campaign.