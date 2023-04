Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Hofer was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the home goal versus the Stars on Wednesday.

Hofer has been pretty solid during his limited time in the NHL this season, going 3-0-1 while posting a respectable 2.79 GAA and .915 save percentage through five games. He'll try to secure his fourth win of the year in a home matchup with a red-hot Dallas team that's won four straight games.