Hofer stopped 34 of 36 shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Lightning.

Hofer had a tall task, but he was up to the challenge even after surrendering a two-goal lead in the second period. The 25-year-old netminder gave up a pair of power-play goals in a span of 62 seconds, but he was perfect the rest of the way and through the shootout to snap the Lightning's 11-game winning streak. Hofer is up to 11-9-2 with a 2.76 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 26 appearances this season. He's won five of his last seven outings and is starting to take on a majority of the playing time over Jordan Binnington. The Blues open a three-game road trip when they visit the Oilers on Sunday.