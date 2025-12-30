Hofer turned aside 30 of 33 shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Hofer tended a decent game through the first two periods, as he helped the Blues tie the Sabres through two periods before Buffalo's Zach Benson netted the go-ahead goal less than two minutes into the third. Following Monday's loss, Hofer now has an 8-8-2 record with a 2.87 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 22 outings this season. Despite having his three-game winning streak snapped in Monday's loss, the 25-year-old goalie has managed to turn around the outlook on his season over the past month. Since Nov. 29, he has thrived with a 6-3-0 record, a 1.98 GAA and a .931 save percentage across 11 appearances. As he continues to see the bulk of the workload in net for St. Louis during Jordan Binnington's struggles with consistency, Hofer is back on the fantasy radar and can be safely streamed in most league formats for the time being.