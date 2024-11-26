Hofer stopped 27 of 29 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Hofer snapped a three-game losing streak with a solid showing against the Rangers, but fantasy managers shouldn't get too excited about this performance. He should return to his backup role behind Jordan Binnington for the upcoming games, meaning Hofer will only have upside as a streaming, matchup-based option in games where Binnington gets some rest. Hofer is 4-3-0 with a 3.23 GAA and an .899 save percentage in seven appearances this season.