Per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Hofer was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the home goal against the Coyotes on Thursday.

Hofer was decent in his last start Saturday against the Canadiens, turning aside 30 of 33 shots en route to a 6-3 victory. The 23-year-old netminder will try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a home matchup with a middling Arizona offense that's averaging 3.25 goals per game this campaign, 14th in the NHL.