Hofer will protect the home goal Monday versus Philadelphia, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer has lost his past two outings, having allowed seven goals on 59 shots. In 15 appearances this campaign, he has earned a 7-7-0 record with one shutout, a 2.87 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Flyers have only scored 2.84 goals per game this season, but have won three straight outings going into Monday's contest.