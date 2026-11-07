Hofer will defend the road goal in Saturday's clash against the Predators, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer played well in his last appearance, making 28 saves, but he was left on an island by his offense and was handed the loss. Overall, the 26-year-old netminder has a6-4-1 record, a 2.39 GAA, a shutout, and a .918 save percentage across 11 appearances. He remains the clear No. 1 option in St. Louis given Jordan Binnington's struggles over the past two seasons. Hofer will draw a favorable matchup Saturday in Nashville, making him a strong No. 2 goalie option in all fantasy formats.