Hofer will guard the road goal versus the Mammoth on Thursday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Hofer will look to end the season on a high note. He's won four of his last five games, allowing just 13 goals on 157 shots (.917 save percentage) in that span. The Mammoth's lineup hasn't been confirmed yet, but since they're locked into a first-round matchup versus the Golden Knights, they could rotate players out for rest. That would make things a little easier on Hofer if it ends up happening that way.