Hofer will defend the road net against the Jets on Tuesday, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Hofer has won his last two outings while stopping 67 of the 69 shots he has faced. He has gone 11-9-2 this campaign with a 2.76 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 26 appearances. Hofer had a 24-save performance in a 1-0 shutout win over the Jets on Dec. 17. Winnipeg is tied for 20th in the league with 2.98 goals per game this season.