Hofer will patrol the home crease Saturday against Montreal, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hofer has stopped 63 of 69 shots in two outings this season en route to a 1-1-0 record. He registered a 27-save shutout victory over Calgary on Oct. 26 in his last appearance. Montreal ranks 20th in the league this campaign with 2.09 goals per game.