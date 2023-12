Hofer will defend the road crease in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Lou Korac of The Hockey News reports.

Hofer was outstanding Wednesday, stopping 39 shots in a 2-1 victory over Dallas. It was his second straight win as he was just as good Dec. 21, turning aside 37 shots in a 4-1 win in Florida. The great performances give Hofer a 7-5-0 record, with a 2.74 GAA and .912 save percentage this season. The Penguins are 26th in NHL scoring with 100 goals in 33 games.