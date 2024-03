Hofer will guard the home net Sunday versus Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer was excellent in his last outing, stopping 36 shots in a 5-1 win over the Bruins on Monday. The 23-year-old Hofer is 11-11-0 with a .913 save percentage and 2.79 GAA while backing up Jordan Binnington this season. He'll have a favorable matchup against a Ducks team averaging just 2.51 goals per game, the third-lowest mark in the league.