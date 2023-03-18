Hofer will defend the home goal versus Winnipeg on Sunday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hofer was outstanding Friday in his season debut, stopping 32 shots in a 5-2 win over Washington. Hofer has spent most of the season with AHL Springfield, going 22-14-4 with a 2.50 GAA and .920 save percentage. He is currently replacing the suspended Jordan Binnington, who will be eligible to return Tuesday in Detroit. Should Hofer play another great game against the Jets, the Blues could have an interesting decision to make for the rest of the season. He will face his hometown Jets, who are 21st in NHL scoring, averaging 3.06 goals per contest.