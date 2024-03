Hofer stopped 36 of 37 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Hofer was nearly perfect Monday, allowing just a lone tally to David Pastrnak early in the third period, as he picked up his first win in over a month. The 23-year-old Hofer had gone 0-3-0 in his last four appearances, sporting an .893 save percentage in that span. He improves to 11-11-0 on the season with a .915 save percentage and 2.79 GAA. Hofer should continue to see occasional work behind Jordan Binnington down the stretch.