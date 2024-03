Hofer stopped 26 of 28 Anaheim shots en route to a 4-2 win Sunday.

While Hofer has just five starts in the last month, his last two games have been strong. The 23-year-old netminder has stopped 62 of 65 shots in those contests with a .954 save percentage. As a young backup, he's a risky start, but there have been encouraging signs lately.