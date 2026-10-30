Hofer stopped 31 of 32 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Hofer delivered an impressive performance, finishing with a .969 save percentage while helping St. Louis secure a comfortable victory. This strong outing reinforces Hofer's fantasy appeal, and although his long-term value will depend on consistent starts, he seems to have created separation for the No. 1 role for now compared to Jordan Binnington. Hofer has gone 3-1-0 with a 2.00 GAA and an impressive .939 save percentage over his last four starts.