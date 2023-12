Hofer made 26 saves in a 4-2 loss Saturday to Pittsburgh.

Hofer played a strong game, making several strong saves including breakaway saves on Rielly Smith and Jake Guentzel. But there were also some adventures in netminding - Hofer went out to play the puck early in the third and blew the play, and the puck ended up in the net off his Jeff Carter's stick. The Pens were up 3-1 at that point. Hofer has a bright future, and he'll certainly iron out his gaffes as his ice time increases.