Hofer stopped 18 of 21 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Despite a clean first period, Hofer faltered down the stretch and allowed three consecutive goals across an 18-minute span in the second and third periods. With the loss, the 25-year-old netminder has a 2-5-2 record with a 3.82 GAA and an .869 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Hofer has lost each of his last four starts and has just one win since his opening-night victory. He can't be trusted in fantasy formats until he finds consistency in the win column and is best left on waivers.