Hofer stopped 26 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Hofer lost a start for the first time since Nov. 24, when he allowed three goals in a loss to the Rangers. This was clearly a step in the wrong direction for the 25-year-old, who had allowed just two goals on 80 shots faced across his previous three appearances (two starts). On the season, Hofer has a 3.18 GAA, an .891 save percentage and a 4-6-2 record in 15 outings.