Hofer stopped 45 of 49 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The Blues jumped to a 3-0 lead midway through the second period, but the Islanders found a way to beat Hofer three times in the final 23 minutes of action -- and once more in overtime. Hofer has gone undefeated in regulation in his last five outings, though, going 4-0-1 with a 1.59 GAA and an excellent .948 save percentage over that stretch, so one OT loss shouldn't take anything away from him. He should remain an elite fantasy option going forward simply based on his hot play since the Olympic break.