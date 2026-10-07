Hofer allowed two goals on 19 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks. The last two Chicago goals were empty-netters.

Hofer wasn't able to replicate what he showed in the Blues' season opener when he had a 25-save shutout against the Stars. The Blues at least kept it close, but Hofer ended up with his first loss of the season. Despite the poor result Tuesday, the 26-year-old's play should give him the edge for starts if head coach Jim Montgomery starts to lean on one goalie. Hofer and Jordan Binnington have alternated so far, and it's not yet clear if that pattern will continue Thursday at home versus the Sharks.