Hofer stopped 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Hofer let a couple of one-goal leads slip away, and Darnell Nurse made him pay for that with the overtime winner. It's still not all that bad of a game for Hofer, who has gone 1-1-1 with five goals allowed on 71 shots over his three starts to open the campaign. The 26-year-old netminder is doing his part to maintain the starting job for the Blues despite the presence of Jordan Binnington on the roster. The Blues' next game is Saturday at home versus the Blue Jackets, which is a solid matchup for whichever goalie gets the nod.