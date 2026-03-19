Hofer stopped 30 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flames.

Hofer saw the puck get past him a few times, but the Blues successfully overturned an NHL-record-tying three goals via challenges. That kept the damage to a minimum on Hofer, who took just his second defeat since the Olympic break (5-1-1) while posting another strong outing. He's now at a 17-11-5 record with a 2.65 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 37 appearances. Hofer was starting two of every three games earlier in March, but the Blues have switched back to alternating starts between him and Jordan Binnington. That likely means Binnington will close out the road trip Saturday in Vancouver while Hofer draws the Capitals on Tuesday at home.