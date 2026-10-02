Hofer will start Friday's road game against Dallas, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Blues open the regular season with a back-to-back set that includes Friday's matchup followed by a game in Colorado on Saturday. Hofer will draw the Opening Night start against the Stars, while Jordan Binnington is slated to defend the road crease against the Avalanche a day later. Hofer had a career-best season during the 2025-26 campaign, going 24-13-5 with a 2.61 GAA and .909 save percentage across 46 regular-season appearances.