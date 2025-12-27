Hofer will guard the home net versus Nashville on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer will make his fifth start in the Blues' last seven games. He is 7-7-2 with three shutouts, a 2.91 GAA and an .898 save percentage, challenging Jordan Binnington for the top job in St. Louis. The Predators have been streaking lately and are now 16-16-4, winners of three straight, and just three points out of the second wild card in the Western Conference.