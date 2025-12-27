Blues' Joel Hofer: Tending twine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hofer will guard the home net versus Nashville on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Hofer will make his fifth start in the Blues' last seven games. He is 7-7-2 with three shutouts, a 2.91 GAA and an .898 save percentage, challenging Jordan Binnington for the top job in St. Louis. The Predators have been streaking lately and are now 16-16-4, winners of three straight, and just three points out of the second wild card in the Western Conference.