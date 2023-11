Hofer will get the starting nod in Anaheim on Sunday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hofer is looking to bounce back after getting tagged with four goals on 21 shots before getting yanked during Thursday's loss to the Sharks. The 23-year-old had allowed just four goals over his previous three outings. He's now 3-2-0 with a .902 save percentage and a 3.19 GAA through five appearances this season.