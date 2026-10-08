Hofer will defend the home crease in Thursday's clash with the Sharks, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer is set to lead the Blues onto the ice for Thursday's home opener after being handed his first loss of the new season in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Chicago. The 26-year-old goaltender has posted solid numbers to begin the campaign, compiling a 1-1-0 record, a 1.02 GAA and a .955 save percentage across 44 shots on net between two appearances. He'll enter Thursday's contest as a solid No. 2 goalie option in fantasy with a decent matchup against the Sharks, who were shut out by the Stars on Monday.