Hofer made 27 saves in a 3-0 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

It was Hofer's third career shutout. He got the nod after stopping 15 of 17 shots in relief of Jordan Binnington in a 6-1 loss to the Caps on Wednesday. It was Hofer's first win since Oct. 11. Both Binnington and Hofer have scuffled this season, so it feels like it's a proverbial jump ball when it comes to who's the best option. Hofer obviously jumps ahead with this performance, despite an overall line of 2-3-0, 4.08 GAA and .864 save percentage.