Hofer will start Monday's game against the Sabres, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports Sunday.

Hofer has seen the vast majority of starts in the month of December, and that will include the first two out of the holiday break. The 25-year-old is 5-2-0 with a 2.10 GAA and a .929 save percentage in December, and he is on a personal three-game winning streak. He'll take on a Sabres team that is red-hot, winners of a league-best eight straight games.