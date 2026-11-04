Hofer stopped 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers. New York's final goal was scored into an empty net.

After a scoreless first period, Adam Fox ripped a shot past Hofer from the high slot early in the second to put the home side in the lead for good. St. Louis didn't even get on the board until late in the third period, after Hofer had been pulled for an extra attacker. The 26-year-old has had a few stumbles this season as the Blues' clear No. 1 netminder, but he's been sharp overall, going 6-4-1 in 11 outings with a 2.39 GAA and .918 save percentage.