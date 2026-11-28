Hofer made 25 saves in a 5-3 win over Dallas on Friday.

Hofer is undefeated in regulation in his last four games (3-1-0) and 5-1-1 in his last seven. The Blues went up 2-0 in the first, but the Stars roared back with three unanswered goals, including two power-play goals in a 1:06 span. Hofer didn't have a chance on either goal -- the first was a redirection in front, and the second came on a scramble for a loose puck after he made the initial save. Hofer is among the NHL's best netminders this season. He's 11-6-2 with two shutouts. His .919 save percentage is fourth-best in the NHL; his 2.36 GAA is sixth.