Hofer stopped 26 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

The 25-year-old was the busier of the two netminders on the night, facing 30 shots to Philipp Gribauer's 19, but Hofer still had the Blues in position to win until Chandler Stephenson snuck a shot through traffic to tie it with just two seconds left in regulation. He then had little chance on Shane Wright's OT winner after a defensive breakdown by Brayden Schenn during 3-on-3 play. Hofer was making his second straight start as St. Louis searches for some consistency in the crease, and through four appearances in November he's gone 1-1-1 with a 2.58 GAA and .918 save percentage, numbers which could give him the edge on Jordan Binnington for now.