Hofer made 33 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

A Kyle Okposo tally early in the second period spoiled his shutout bid, but Hofer was otherwise sharp as he won his third straight start. It could be telling that the 23-year-old netminder got the Blues' first start after the All-Star break, as he appeared to be working into a timeshare with Jordan Binnington at the end of January. Over his last nine outings dating back to mid-December, Hofer sports a 2.37 GAA and .930 save percentage.