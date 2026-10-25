Hofer halted 35 of 39 shots on net in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hofer fell to the reigning champs Saturday, but not without putting up a fight. He stopped a season-high 35 shots on net in the losing effort, proving he can dig deep when the offense leaves him out to dry. Following Saturday's loss, the 26-year-old backstop now has a 4-3-1 record, a shutout, a 2.40 GAA and a .917 save percentage across eight outings. His role as the team's lead option in the crease remains unchanged moving forward, and with a handful of more-favorable matchups on the horizon, he's a solid streaming option in fantasy. If called upon, his next opportunity to bounce back is Tuesday against the Canadiens, who are currently without Nick Suzuki and Ivan Demidov.