Hofer stopped 24 of 28 shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Hofer had his two game-win streak snapped by the Panthers, who struck twice in the first six minutes of the contest before putting two more goals past the 26-year-old netminder before the end of the third. With Saturday's loss, he now holds an 8-6-1 record, two shutouts, a 2.27 GAA and a .921 save percentage over 15 outings this season. Given his command of the opportunities in net over Jordan Binnington, Hofer remains a strong No. 2 goalie option in all fantasy formats for the time being. His next chance to bounce back is Tuesday's home clash against Anaheim.